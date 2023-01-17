SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.

“As a cloud native integration platform, we’re constantly improving ways our partners help customers modernize their cloud, applications and data architecture and AWS re:Invent 2022 is the perfect venue to highlight the success our partners have delivered to customers,” said Jason Wakeam, Vice President of Global Channels at SnapLogic. “SnapLogic’s work on AWS and with AWS Partner Network members has increased substantially this past year. This new Partner Connect Program can help all of our partners tap into this unprecedented growth opportunity.”

SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program empowers partners to utilize SnapLogic’s low-code platform to quickly build integrations on behalf of their clients. SnapLogic has excelled at providing customers and partners with the highest return on investment (ROI) in the shortest amount of time, according to Forrester. and The SnapLogic Partner Connect Program helps AWS Partners, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) build new products and services in record time.

The SnapLogic Partner Connect Program offers partners the opportunity to add their expertise and services to the SnapLogic platform and better differentiate themselves with specializations across technical, functional and industry vertical solution areas.

