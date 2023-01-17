Come experience something brand new at the IOTSSA Cybersecurity Conference on October 26-27 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania! We will be hosting a MasterMind session with the audience to demonstrate how anyone can solve their pain points by collaborating with your peers. Everyone will get something of value from this experience. If you like and want more, you can join a smaller peer-group of 8 to 10 members and meet as often as you like. To learn more about the Mastermind process go to www.channelpartneralliance.com. Once you experience a Mastermind session, it is hard to not want more because it works! Click here – https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-phoenix/ – for details and to sign up. Thanks to the sponsors, this event is free to all channel partners! Book your hotel room ASAP before the special rate runs out – check the registration for details.