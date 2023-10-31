Asimily, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, announced its channel partner program: Launch. The new program empowers global technology and service providers, security resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) with everything they need to bring Asimily’s revenue-generating, best-in-class solutions to their clients.

Purpose-built IoT security is critical for organizations that utilize an ever-expanding array of internet-connected devices that spread across networks and increase security risk. Unlike traditional IT endpoint and server infrastructure, IoT devices have unique behaviors that leave generalized cybersecurity solutions unable to discern real risks from false threats. Effectively securing these IoT deployments requires the capabilities to correctly identify, prioritize, and remediate all vulnerabilities that present actual risk.

Asimily discovers all internet-connected devices and equipment across all networks, leveraging parameters collected from devices, unique algorithms, and pre-existing device profiles. The solution then enables prioritized vulnerability management, rapid exploit analysis, and automated prioritization of threats that support forensic incident response with minimal business disruption.

Launch is backed by Asimily’s team of security channel veterans and led by Peter Hancock, the VP of Global Channel Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Asimily. “We expect Asimily’s IoT security and risk management solutions to be a clear winner for our channel partners,” said Hancock. “Having demonstrable, thorough, and customizable IoT and IoMT security is an accelerating concern across most (if not all) industry verticals. The financial and reputational costs of data breaches and ransomware attacks via internet-connected devices and equipment are growing quickly. Our partner-friendly solutions enable security resellers, MSPs, and integrators to mitigate those risks, keep their clients from becoming the latest headline, and grow revenue with a program that is focused on making them successful.”

