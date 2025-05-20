Adam Bennett provided a comprehensive overview of his 25-year career in cybersecurity, discussing various roles he has held, including pen tester and compliance officer. He highlighted the persistent workforce shortages in the industry and introduced Surestack, a new initiative aimed at merging industry expertise with established standards and Gen AI capabilities.

He elaborated on Surestack’s mission to prevent misconfigurations and vulnerabilities within security stacks by integrating AI with human expertise. The platform automates continuous checks to ensure optimal configuration and performance of security tools, recognizing that even well-configured systems can face issues over time.

You can meet Adam at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.