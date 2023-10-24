Senhasegura (means Safe Password in Portugueuse), a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, announced the opening of its newest Center of Excellence (CoE) in Austin, TX. Senhasegura’s Centers of Excellence are specialized technical and support hubs that deliver the Company’s signature level of customer and partner service around the world. The Austin Center of Excellence will provide technical training, service and support for Senhasegura’s rapidly growing network of North American channel partners and end users. It joins the Company’s existing Center in São Paulo, with additional hubs opening in Germany and Saudi Arabia in the second half of 2023.

Customer service is one of Senhasegura’s most significant competitive differentiators, with the Company’s responsiveness and commitment long recognized by customers worldwide. Senhasegura is the only company in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for PAM 2022 that scored 100% in willingness to recommend as well as the highest rating among its competitors. The Company was also the winner of the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award.

Headquartered in Brazil, with customers in more than 55 countries around the world, Senhasegura officially launched its North American operations in August 2022 and raised $13M in December 2022 from Graphene Ventures. The Company’s new Center of Excellence is a key milestone in supporting its growing network of committed channel partners.

Senhasegura’s 360°Privileged Platform offers a powerful yet easy-to-use solution to secure both privileged users and machines. The Company is consistently named a PAM Leader by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, KuppingerCole and most recently, ITRG. Senhasegura helps provide the highest level of security for sensitive data, minimizing risks and maintaining compliance, while delivering the fastest time to value (TTV) and lowest cost of ownership in the industry.

To leanr more, visit their web site at www.senhasegura.com