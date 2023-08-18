Securiti, a leader in unified data controls, announced the introduction of its Securiti Unify Partner Program (UPP). The company’s next-generation partner program brings together global technology, cloud, and solution providers to unlock unprecedented value for customers by creating a layer of unified data intelligence and controls. Securiti’s DataControls CloudTM partners can support organizations to realize greater value and outcomes from their existing data systems and investments across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premise environments.

“Securiti’s goal is to support partners and customers as they navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving data landscape ensuring data security, compliance, and governance obligations are met,” said Michelle Graff, VP of Channels and Alliances. “Our partners play a pivotal role in mapping existing technology investments to key business initiatives, which is why our new Unify Partner Program rewards them for identifying new opportunities and providing delivery and consulting services for organizations to adopt Unified Data Controls across all data platforms and environments.”

Through the new Unify Partner Program, Securiti is shifting to a channel-first model. Securiti is already involving partners in 75% of their opportunities, and has a goal of 100% of the enterprise business transacting with partners including resellers and cloud service providers’ marketplaces.

Securiti’s Unify Partner Program framework is tailored for joint alliance solutions, a first-of-its-kind approach that rewards system integrators for orchestrating Securiti solutions into existing platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, and Confluent. Through this process, the company and its partners help accelerate and unlock value from enterprises’ existing investments in data platforms without compromising on security and privacy.

Unlike existing privacy and data security technologies that require expensive and lengthy upfront services from system integrators, Securiti’s DataControls Cloud is a fully integrated purpose-built solution that is simple to deploy and use. Mutually beneficial for both partners and customers, this enables enterprises to invest in much higher value consulting services from their system integrators to meet true business outcomes and operationalize data controls at scale across all environments and organizations.

To learn more about Securiti’s Unify Partner Program visit securiti.ai/partner-program