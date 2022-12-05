Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners at competitive discounts designed to provide our partners with industry leading margins.

In Q2 FY23, over 75% of new Taegis business was conducted in conjunction with partners. The next stage in the Partner First go-to-market strategy will focus on investing in strategic partners that are best placed to deliver on the Secureworks growth plan. It is expected that Partner First will roll out globally in 2023.

The move to a Partner First strategy signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.

Secureworks Taegis enables organizations to augment their overall cybersecurity posture and reduce cyber risk. A cloud-native, holistic security solution, Taegis enables superior threat detection and unmatched rapid response. With its open approach, Taegis integrates feeds from third party tools that are normalized and analyzed, along with Secureworks own proprietary data and threat intelligence, in real time, to help identify and resolve threats.

To find out more about the program, visit www.secureworks.com