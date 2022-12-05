Sanjib Sahoo is part of the Executive leadership team at Ingram Micro. He is the man behind Xvantage, the first AI-driven, self-learning ecosystem in the distribution industry, which was created for customer partners, vendor partners and associates. It takes all the years of data at Ingram Micro and uses machine-learning AI to create a personalized experience for partners, by automating all the complexities while giving insights and recommendations. All this in a single pane of glass.