Presenter: Scott Frew, Founder, President and CEO at iasset.com

iasset.com is a multi-award winning platform designed to help MSPs automate and streamline critical revenue and sales processes for sustainable revenue growth and protection.

Scott and Julian discussed the strategic and operational aspects of automating revenue generation and business strategy for service providers, and the potential for significant cost savings, revenue growth, and increased business valuation through efficient revenue generation strategies. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining control over customer data and renewals to mitigate potential threats to the business.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/iasset/