Julian has a sobering conversation with Dark Cubed, Founder, Vince Crisler and High Wire Networks, CTO, David Barton about the depths of vulnerabilities we face today with more and more reliance on API and APP usage.

Vince tells us ‘If you don’t know, you can’t do anything…Understand the infrastructure’. Start up innovation and speed to market with functionality has created holes where data isn’t properly sanitized…Data in Apps and APIs isn’t protected the same way or with as much vigor as network data. David explains ‘Real time pushing and pulling of data we didn’t have 10 years ago’.

Check your apps with this tool Vince mentions https://exodus-privacy.eu.org/en/