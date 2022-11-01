This was Datto’s Desraie Thomas’ first local event and she was all excited. She spoke about the latest changes at Datto “taking over the world”. Shifting from BDR to a security company, Datto has everything (or almost everything) MSPs need in their solution stack at a price point that fits their current needs and helps them grow. Every business should have a business continuity plan in place.

Datto listens to their partners and is doubling its MDF program through webinars, lunch and learns, baseball games, etc. Find out more at www.datto.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR