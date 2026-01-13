Joe Saunders, CEO of RunSafe Security, detailed how his firm protects critical infrastructure by immunizing software against memory-based exploits. He highlighted the strategic importance of IronBank approval, which provides a streamlined path for the Department of Defense to deploy pre-hardened, secure software containers.

His primary concernis the growing vulnerability introduced by AI-generated code. He advocated for a “proactive by design” cybersecurity posture and total transparency in the software supply chain. He emphasized that as AI-driven automation accelerates, a robust Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) that prioritizes security is no longer optional—it is a prerequisite for safety and compliance across global industries.

He also addressed the physical strain AI puts on the nation’s outdated energy grid. With data centers requiring unprecedented levels of power to sustain AI workloads, he called for urgent innovation in grid resilience and energy solutions. Securing the underlying software while modernizing the energy grid is essential not only for economic stability but for the fundamental safety and public welfare of society.