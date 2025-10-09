Guest: Shane Gibson, Keynote Speaker on B2B Sales and AI

Shane will talk about the importance of adopting an AI mindset rather than just using AI tools, highlighting practical applications for businesses. He pointed out that numerous organizations have effectively integrated AI to enhance sales and drive business growth, positioning Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as crucial in delivering AI solutions to client challenges. Shane will the transformative potential of straightforward AI implementations, like co-pilot agents, and plans to share proven methodologies and templates to help businesses and MSPs utilize AI effectively.

Attend ChannelNext West on Oct. 23-24, in downtown Calgary, Alberta! Register now!

Shane will also present on Oct. 22nd a pre-day workshop deep-dive on AI. See more info and register: The AI Advantage: Sales Growth Systems for MSPs and Channel Leaders