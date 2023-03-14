Datadobi announced the launch of the StorageMAP File System Assessment Service. In collaboration with ClimbChannel Solutions and other Datadobi partners, and with the intelligence capabilities of StorageMAP, channel partners can now provide their customers with a comprehensive understanding of their expanding unstructured data environment and help them make informed decisions regarding its management, build business cases to secure the resources required, and take definitive action to meet objectives and overcome challenges.

The launch of the new service is in response to the exigent demands of unstructured data. More specifically, Gartner has estimated that 80% – 90% of data is unstructured and that it is growing three-times faster than structured data. And recent research from Techjury reveals that 95% of businesses cite the need to manage unstructured data as a problem for their business.

“Indeed, our discussions with our channel partners and end clients echo these findings. Virtually all report an explosion in their unstructured data stores resulting in management difficulties, increasing costs, and escalating risk,” said Michael Jack, CRO, Datadobi. “However, with this new service, our channel partners can now provide their customers with badly needed insight into their entire storage estate on-premises or in the cloud.”

And in doing so, partners can provide their end clients with the insights they need to minimize risk – including legal and regulations compliance, reduce inefficiency and lower costs, cultivate sustainability, and gain competitive advantage from their unstructured data.

“Unstructured data management is a process that requires input from many constituencies across an organization, from IT operations to department heads to compliance teams, as well as senior executives – with each group benefiting from different information about the environment,” said Dale Foster, CEO, Climb Channel Solutions. “While it’s easy to think of unstructured data management as a purely technical challenge, there is also a large human element involved. Many decisions need to be made and agreed upon across all stakeholders prior to action being taken.”

Dale Foster continued, “Many of our channel partners want to provide their customers with comprehensive solutions to their unstructured data management challenges but are unable to do so without the time and expense of increasing their service delivery ability. And this is where Climb, combined with StorageMAP, will help. Being non-competitive with our partners, we can help them deliver critically needed services without the partner having to ramp up their own bench.”

In related news, Datadobi today announced the general availability launch of StorageMAP software version 6.4 which now includes additional Executive Level Reporting along with highly detailed reports via its Analytics Module and the unique Datadobi Query Language (DQL). These new capabilities provide the foundation for the new StorageMAP Assessment Service. To learn more about the StorageMAP Assessment Service, please visit: https://www.climbcs.com/site/content/datadobi#datadobi-form

Source: Datadobi