Qualys recently unveiled several new Agentic AI capabilities on the Qualys platform. The new AI fabric introduces a marketplace of Cyber Risk AI Agents delivering real-time risk insights across all attack surfaces, prioritized by business impact.

Chris Catanzaro, Qualys’s global channel chief, VAR, MSSP, and alliances, talked about Qualys’ strategic emphasis on risk quantification in cybersecurity, highlighting the importance of foundational practices in vulnerability management. He pointed out the challenges organizations face due to the overwhelming number of cybersecurity vendors and the tendency to overlook basic security measures in favor of new technologies.

He also addressed the dual impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity. While AI can enhance security measures, it simultaneously empowers malicious actors by automating vulnerability exploitation. He presented how Qualys is integrating agentic AI into their solutions to improve risk quantification and management, allowing organizations to better prioritize their security efforts based on risk scores generated by AI-driven assessments. This integration aims to simplify complex data, making it more accessible for cybersecurity professionals and reducing burnout.