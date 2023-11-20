Growth is the ultimate goal for every organization, but growth also comes with its own set of challenges — namely, an overwhelming amount of data. As data moves from different databases and data lakes, it must be protected yet accessible to the correct people. But it’s not just about controlling access to a folder or a file; some companies need granular access control down to the row, column or even cell level. Additionally, those in charge need visibility into exactly who has this access.

Dynamic Authorization grants this, providing centralized management of access to data with distributed enforcement for specific database and data lake technologies.

Gal Helemski, Co-Founder & CTO/CPO at PlainID discusses how Dynamic Authorization can provide access control at a fine-grained level and the importance of simple access visibility, so every company can confidently answer the question, “Who has access to our data?”

