Pax8th announced it has signed an agreement with WatchGuard to provide managed service providers (MSPs) in North America access to its industry-leading network security platform. WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform includes advanced network security, network visibility, SD-WAN, DNS filtering, policy management, threat detection, and more.

“This is our first network security offering, and so we wanted to go big,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “We partnered with Watchguard because not only have they been around for 25 years as pioneers in cyber security, but they are exclusively a channel offering. Watchguard has all the features and functions of enterprise-grade protection: network discovery, advanced persistent threat blocker, and intelligent antivirus, on a platform designed for the MSP environment.”

The WatchGuard Firebox network security solutions are a key component of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform aids in consolidating MSPs’ network security, network visibility, domain name system (DNS) filtering, policy management, and threat intelligence. The Firebox line offers high-performance, total security firewall appliances for every environment, including home offices, midsized and enterprise organizations, and manufacturing and IoT environments. With WatchGuard, MSPs have quick access to innovative new security services that are easy to purchase, deploy, configure, and manage.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and bring our industry-leading solutions to their expansive partner community,” said Michelle Welch, SVP of Marketing and Channel at WatchGuard Technologies. “Securing the virtual workforce has never been more crucial, and with our Firebox solution, data and files are safe. Pax8 partners are enabled with efficient, powerful security capabilities with increased scale and velocity while gaining operational efficiencies.”

Firebox offers partners the following benefits:

-Powerful UTM performance

-Simple reporting and threat correlation

-Full network visibility

-Zero-touch deployment

Source: Pax8