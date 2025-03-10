Lincoln Lincoln is VP, Head of Global Sales & Customer Success at CloudBlue, a company which specializes in providing cloud commerce platforms and ecosystems that enable service providers to automate, aggregate, and sell cloud and digital services.

As businesses grapple with the complexities of digital transformation, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are no longer viewed merely as cost-effective IT solutions providers. They are becoming strategic partners – driving innovation, enabling growth and delivering value-added services. From advanced automation to artificial intelligence (AI) to the tech talent gap, 2025 will require providers to adapt, innovate and leverage cutting-edge technologies.

Lincoln emphasized the importance of specialization for MSPs, noting that diversifying too broadly can hinder their effectiveness. He highlighted the need for MSPs to streamline their operations and focus on specific technology stacks and customer segments to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. The conversation also touched on the complexities of managing diverse products and subscriptions, underscoring the necessity for effective automation and support systems to enhance operational efficiency.

He also explored the impact of automation on MSP profitability, noting that many providers operate at only 10% profitability. He discussed how automating billing processes can reduce costs and minimize errors, which are crucial for customer retention.

