Hisense continues to strengthen its leadership in premium display technology. According to the latest data from international market research firm Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 1 worldwide in shipments of 100-inch and above TVs in the first half of 2025, capturing 58% global volume share.

This milestone underlines Hisense’s long-term investment in large-screen innovations and its pivotal role in shaping the future of home entertainment.

To demonstrate its position at the forefront of display technology, Hisense will showcase its newest RGB Mini-LED technology at IFA 2025 in Berlin starting this week. The centrepiece of Hisense’s exhibit will be the company’s latest version of the world’s largest RGB Mini-LED TV, a striking 116-inch display that brings images to life with purer colours, exceptional brightness and precise contrast, achieving 100 per cent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage for a truly lifelike viewing experience. Beyond the technical performance, Hisense’s RGB Mini-LED is designed to bring users closer to reality, transforming every viewing moment into an emotionally compelling experience.

RGB Mini-LED, along with other display technologies and AI-powered home appliances, will be the focus of Hisense’s media event at IFA 2025. The event will take place on September 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Cube Berlin (Lower Level) under the theme Own the Moment.

Visitors to IFA can explore Hisense’s full range of premium visual and smart home products at Hall 23a of Messe Berlin from September 5–9.