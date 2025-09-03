Zoho Corporation announced 40% YoY customer growth from global small businesses in the first half of 2025. Zoho’s broad, deep, and integrated product ecosystem uniquely addresses critical technology needs of SMBs: usable, scalable, affordable, and contextual tools. To further support this segment, Zoho is also releasing new developments across its SMB tech portfolio designed to improve productivity, revenue optimization, and operations for customers, allowing them to focus on future growth and opportunity.

“Small businesses are expected to be nimble, high-performing despite limited resources, and adaptable to the frequently changing headwinds of business environments,” said Chandrashekar LSP, Zoho Canada’s Managing Director. “We have been delivering enterprise technology accessible to small businesses at consumer price points for three decades. As a technology partner, we keep businesses ahead by future-proofing them with advances in technologies through broad-ranging tools.”

In order to boost productivity, alleviate operational pain points, and encourage growth, Zoho is introducing the following developments to six key SMB solutions: Bigin by Zoho CRM, Zoho Commerce, Zoho Solo, Zoho Contracts, Zoho Start, and Zoho Notebook.

New Revenue Optimization Capabilities

Bigin by Zoho CRM was launched in 2020 as a unified platform that small business owners can use to keeps track of customers and sales, regardless of their familiarity with CRM systems. New capabilities to Bigin include built-in booking management, integrations with Quickbooks Online, Shopify, as well as 10+ payment gateways, including Stripe and PayPal. This is in addition to Bigin’s pre-built integrations with Zoho Books and Zoho Payments, which enable businesses in the Zoho ecosystem to manage their finances seamlessly. The platform features on-device AI assistance for mobile apps, powered by Gemini Nano, Apple Intelligence, and Galaxy AI. It supports lead capture from Google Ads, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Meta Ads.

Several new Bigin capabilities will be rolling out in the coming months. They include:

Integration with Zoho MCP, allowing users connect their Bigin account with LLMs like Claude to get contextual insights around their CRM data.

Integration with Zia AgentStudio, allowing users to build custom AI agents for Bigin

Three prebuilt AI agents—Reply Assistant, Cross-sell Genie, and Churn Analyzer

AI-powered writing assistance, live translation, record summary, and dashboard creation

Automated chart and KPI creation powered by Zia

Zoho Commerce—part of the broader Zoho’s Finance platform—helps businesses build, market, and manage their storefronts, allowing users to maximize revenue intake.

With the recently enhanced version of Zoho Commerce, businesses are enabled to sell digital downloads along with physical products, manage loyalty point programs to attract more customers, and prevent revenue leakage by tracking and recovering cart abandonment. It also focuses on end-to-end order lifecycle management and workflow automation, allowing retailers to streamline their entire internal process.

Additional key updates from Zoho Commerce include:

More than 15 new store templates for faster online store creation

Native mobile applications for iOS and Android phones

Social selling is now supported, allowing retailers to sell using multiple channels including WhatsApp. This allows customers to view the catalogue from the business profile, add items to cart, and automatically transition to the online store for a smooth checkout experience.

Businesses who operate in B2B and wholesale can now manage quote requests, price negotiations, and set credit limits.

Zoho Solo is a unified application that allows “solopreneurs” to perform essential business functions such as client management, expense tracking, invoicing, payments, task management, and reporting—all from within a single solution. Zoho Solo is mobile-first and completely optimized for iPads and Android tablets. The app now supports timesheets, notes, reminders, mileage tracking, events, financial reports, and card scanning. There will be more Zoho Solo capabilities rolling out in the coming months, including, multi-currency support, inventory management, and AI insights to help users drive revenue.

New Operations Capabilities

Zoho Contracts streamlines the contract lifecycle, improves compliance, mitigates risks, and now includes an AI assistant to help with every stage of the contract process. Small businesses have access to self-service templates, automated approvals, online negotiations, and built-in e-signatures that accelerate the contract turnaround.

New additions to Zoho Contracts include:

Deeper integration with Zoho CRM

Enhanced digital signature capabilities

Multi-organization support

Integration with ChatGPT

Ability to manage counterparty-initiated contracts

New Productivity Capabilities, Powered by Zia

Zoho Notebook, the company’s note-taking app, has seen regular feature updates to centralize information across teams to better serve SMBs. Notebook provides shared workspaces for teams, projects, or departments, a whiteboard feature that includes not just text, but images, drawings, and shapes, and contextual integrations across the Zoho ecosystem, including CRM, Projects, and Mail, allowing Notebook to be the single source of documentation within an organization.

Notebook AI, utilizing the capabilities of Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine, is now available within Zoho Notebook. Other new features include:

AI Transcription – automatically converts audio into structured, time-stamped notes with speaker labels and summaries

AI Mind Maps – turns long notes into clean, visual mind maps with a single clickAI writing assistant – summarizes, rewrites, fixes grammar, and changes tone across any note

AI-generated Smart Tags – assists the user in organizing notes faster

Voice Search & Translation – easily find and convert content across languages

In the coming months, Notebook will be rolling out new capabilities, including meeting notes intelligence, integration with Bigin, and a deeper integration with Zoho CRM to provide sales teams with contextual insights.

Pricing and Availability

All apps are immediately available. For more information on pricing, please visit: Bigin by Zoho CRM, Zoho Commerce, Zoho Solo, Zoho Contracts, Zoho Start, Zoho Notebook

Zoho Artificial Intelligence Differentiation

Zoho is committed to designing and incorporating artificial intelligence guided by the principles of customer privacy and value. Our generic AI models across contextual, assistive, and agentic AI, are not trained on consumer data and do not retain customer information. Zoho builds AI tools with usefulness in mind, striking a balance between providing AI technology that assists workers while right-sizing models that don’t require burdening consumers with additional costs.

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 125 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html