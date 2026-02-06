Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. unveiled the Sharp EC Series dvLED, the latest expansion of its essential dvLED portfolio.The EC Series delivers exceptional visual performance, simplified installation and significantly improved energy efficiency, powered by advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) technology. Built on Sharp’s global leadership in display innovation, the EC Series answers growing demand for sustainable, cost-effective and future-ready large-format display solutions.

Redefining dvLED for Canadian Businesses and Institutions

The EC Series expands Sharp’s E Series family with a new generation of direct-view LED displays designed for retail, corporate, education and public-space environments. Engineered for reliability and performance, the EC Series supports impactful visual communication across a wide range of professional applications.

The Chip-on-Board (COB) Advantage: Smarter by Design

At the core of the EC Series is advanced Chip-on-Board (COB) construction, a manufacturing approach that bonds multiple LED chips directly onto the display substrate. This design delivers measurable benefits throughout the product lifecycle:

• Superior energy efficiency: COB technology can cut power use by up to 60 per cent compared with traditional Surface-Mounted Device (SMD) LEDs, reducing energy costs and environmental impact while maintaining brightness.

• Enhanced durability: Protective encapsulation gives the EC Series a durable, touch-friendly surface that resists dust and impact, ideal for high-traffic, interactive environments.

• Outstanding image quality: Dense LED integration enables vivid colour reproduction, deep blacks and contrast ratios of up to 10,000:1, resulting in crisp, uniform visuals.

Designed for Efficiency from Installation to Operation

Sharp’s intuitive EC Series cabinet design can cut installation time by up to 50 per cent versus conventional dvLEDs. With faster setup, lower operating costs and simpler deployment, it’s an efficient, practical choice from day one.

Flexible Configuration for Diverse Spaces

The EC Series is available in fine pixel pitches of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 mm, ensuring optimal resolution and viewing performance across applications ranging from collaborative corporate spaces to dynamic retail signage.

“The EC Series delivers striking visuals, durability, improved energy efficiency, and simplified installation in a single platform, reinforcing Sharp’s commitment to leading the dvLED market with solutions that are impressive, sustainable, and easy for customers to adopt from day one,” said David Oyagi, Category Business Manager, Visual Solutions at Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

The EC Series is scheduled to begin shipping in April 2026.