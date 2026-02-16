Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. announced the expanded availability of its consumer audio portfolio in Canada, introducing a comprehensive range of portable and party speakers, headphones, mini component systems, soundbars, and surround speakers designed for exceptional sound quality, seamless connectivity, and an immersive home entertainment experience.

Designed to fit every lifestyle, from on-the-go listening and social gatherings to immersive home theatre experiences, Sharp’s latest audio lineup combines bold performance, modern connectivity, and intuitive features that make great sound easy and accessible.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. is bringing its consumer audio products to Canadian customers through Randmar, its authorized distributor. Select models will arrive in stores starting January 2026, with more rolling out through Q1. Randmar, a leading Canadian distributor with deep expertise in consumer electronics and a strong retail network, will ensure Sharp’s products are widely available and supported across the country.

“At Sharp Electronics of Canada, we are committed to providing products and technologies that enhance smart living,” said David Servos, Senior Director, Smart Life Business Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. “Our expanded consumer audio lineup demonstrates this commitment, delivering versatile, high-quality solutions that combine powerful sound, seamless connectivity, and innovative design for everyday life and professional use. With audio that brings every moment to life, we aim to make every listening experience immersive and memorable.”

The expanded Sharp audio portfolio includes the following:

Party Speakers delivering powerful sound, rechargeable batteries, karaoke functionality with included microphones, and dynamic LED and strobe lighting to energize any gathering.

Portable Bluetooth® Speakers built for fun and durability, featuring IP67 waterproof and floating designs, long battery life, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, RGB lighting, and Bluetooth® connectivity.

Headphones and Earphones, including over-ear, bone conduction, and true wireless options, offering extended playtime, hands-free calling, and lightweight comfort for everyday and active use.

Mini Component Systems that blend modern streaming with classic CD, USB, and auxiliary playback- delivering bold sound with a touch of nostalgia.

Soundbars and Surround Speakers designed to elevate home entertainment with powerful output, wireless subwoofers, Dolby Audio™and Dolby Atmos® support, and flexible connectivity including HDMI ARC/eARC and Bluetooth®.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sharp as we believe technology should seamlessly elevate the way people experience their daily lives,” said Gislain Armand, President of Randmar Inc. “With this new lineup, we are focused on giving Canadian consumers audio that moves with them, from the durability needed for outdoor adventures to the immersive quality desired for home entertainment. Our goal is to make premium sound accessible and effortless, ensuring that every song, movie, or call is heard exactly the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

Availability

Sharp’s consumer audio products are available in Canada through authorized distribution, with select models arriving beginning in January 2026 and additional products rolling out through Q1 2026.