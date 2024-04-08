Compliance Scorecard (fka Compliance Risk) and ConnectSecure have launched a joint solution for MSPs to automate asset governance. With the IoT continuing to increase attack surfaces, the two solution providers joined forces to give MSPs more visibility and promote more control of networked assets.

During our interview, Tim Golden, CEO of Compliance Scorecard, discussed his recent CompTIA Cybersecurity Leadership Award and his company’s work in compliance. He emphasized the need for MSP education and support in this area and explained the development of a peer group and a compliance scorecard platform to simplify compliance for MSPs, reduce risk, and increase revenue. Julian and Tim also discussed the synergy between compliance, cybersecurity managed services, and the potential for uncovering new business opportunities through compliance assessments.