Fulcrum IT Partners has announced the definitive intent to acquire Fortress SRM (Security Risk Management) (“Fortress”). The acquisition of Fortress will add significant depth to Fulcrum’s cybersecurity portfolio, including the security leader’s mature 24/7 U.S. Security Operations Centers (SOC) and IT Managed Service Desk. These strategic service gains will be immediately made available to Fulcrum’s growing family of MSP brands and enhance the real-time monitoring and management of clients’ cyber postures.

At the close of the acquisition, Fulcrum will fully integrate its existing hybrid AI capabilities with Fortress’s cyber and service desk offerings to add greater business and technical value to its customers. The integration will further strengthen the team’s capabilities to deliver powerful, data-driven cybersecurity and IT support solutions to customers globally.

Kyle Lanzinger, President of Fulcrum IT Partners said that their acquisition of Fortress will mark a pivotal moment for Fulcrum, their customers, and vendor partners as they bolster their cybersecurity offerings and advance our verticalized AI-driven platforms.

By embedding AI into its cybersecurity and data protection services, Fulcrum will be able to leverage unstructured cyber data to unlock and provide better security services and allow customers to access better cyber insurance outcomes.

In addition to agreeing to acquire Fortress, Fulcrum and MCPC have formed a strategic alliance to further scale the team’s cybersecurity capabilities globally by leveraging Fulcrum’s new AI-powered SOC and cybersecurity services.

“The services expansion and support capacity gained from a Fulcrum acquisition of Fortress are easy to see. We are thrilled to build on this momentum with a strategic alliance that positions MCPC’s team for continued growth and will lead to greater customer success,” said Michael Montisano, President of MCPC. “The needs, wants, challenges and opportunities are endless around AI, cyber, and remote support in a post pandemic work world. Together with Fulcrum and Fortress, MCPC can quickly and strategically expand our efforts and continue to deliver more meaningful results to our teams, our partners, and of course, our customers.”