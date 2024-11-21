N‑able, Inc. announced that it has acquired Adlumin, Inc.. Building upon Adlumin’s and N‑able’s existing proven partnership providing extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and managed detection and response (MDR) services, the acquisition will allow N‑able to incorporate Adlumin’s innovative technology with N‑able’s industry-leading platform that combines security, unified endpoint management, and data protection solutions. This powerful combination positions N‑able to deliver deeper insights and remediation across the entire IT environment—advancing the evolution of N‑able’s cybersecurity portfolio. With this acquisition, N‑able aims to scale its security portfolio and fast-growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) from the existing partnership, and set a new standard of security excellence for managed services providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams.

“Our customers have been telling us for some time that cloud-native XDR and MDR solutions are mission-critical to their ability to fully secure their customers and users—which solidified our decision to partner with, and now, acquire Adlumin,” said John Pagliuca, President and CEO of N‑able. “We’ve proven out customer demand with robust growth and we determined that we could scale our business faster if we owned it. I’m thrilled to formally welcome them as a part of N‑able. Their security operations platform fits perfectly within our Ecoverse vision for unifying security and unified endpoint management into a single platform, allowing us to build upon the success we’ve already achieved together.”

N‑able delivers a deep and wide set of security solutions, combined with powerful unified endpoint management in a single platform, via an open Ecoverse that helps close the coverage gaps between IT professionals’ often-multi-vendor, multi-product software stacks. Adlumin provides security solutions and services for organizations through its agnostic security operations platform that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructures—enhancing and furthering N‑able’s Ecoverse vision. Since launching the partnership with Adlumin, N‑able has successfully driven meaningful ARR growth, demonstrating that the combination of XDR software and MDR services with the N‑able platform is a differentiator in the market. The unified technologies will deliver a deeper level of security intelligence across the full N‑able suite—providing a more holistic cybersecurity solution in lock step with IT management services, addressing the increasing overlap between ITOps and SecOps and making advanced protection accessible to all.

“Joining forces with N‑able marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to deliver enterprise-grade security to businesses of all sizes,” said Robert Johnston, CEO of Adlumin. “Over the past year, our collaboration has demonstrated the tremendous value we can create together for MSPs and their customers. By combining our security operations expertise with N‑able’s comprehensive endpoint management platform, we believe we’re uniquely positioned to help IT professionals stay ahead of evolving threats while scaling their security practices. We’re excited to accelerate this shared vision as part of the N‑able team.”

Our customers can leverage the following benefits:

A distinct experience for IT services providers, who through access to the XDR software and the MDR services get a unified view of their security operations with end-to-end detection, investigation, response, and resiliency

Coverage across the full IT environment (including the network, endpoint, identity, SaaS apps, public cloud, and more)

An AI-powered engine with data models that delivers rapid alerts on suspicious activities, enabling more accurate threat identification and minimizing false positives

Built-in ransomware protection and data exfiltration prevention

Threat Intelligence that delivers deep insights into the threats that matter most to organizations

Network perimeter defense to detect perimeter exposures and reduce the attack surface

Compliance support with workflows for common frameworks, including HIPAA, PCI, banking (FFIEC and NCUA), FBI CJIS, R-SAT, and others

N‑able will host a conference call to discuss the acquisition at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 20, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the N‑able Investor Relations website at http://investors.n-able.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event.