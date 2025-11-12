Navigating the loss of a loved one can be overwhelming, both emotionally and administratively. To help ease these burdens, TD has collaborated with Empathy, a leading technology company that helps individuals navigate life’s toughest moments, to offer post-loss care to eligible clients who are using TD’s estate settlement services, including executors of an estate and their families. This support includes around-the-clock access to trained Care Managers and tech-enabled guidance through the many steps that follow a loss.

According to Empathy’s Grief Tax Report [1] , an estate can take over a year to settle, require multiple hours of paperwork, and leave some families thousands of dollars out of pocket, even when plans are in place. To support families through these difficult times, TD is pleased to be able to offer Empathy’s care platform.

“Losing a loved one can be one of life’s most difficult experiences, and the logistical complexities that follow have the potential to be overwhelming,” said Tahia Haniff, AVP, Estates Services, TD Bank Group. “By offering Empathy Loss Support, we’re helping eligible clients manage the administrative side of loss while also providing resources for their emotional wellbeing.”

“At Empathy, we believe no one should have to figure everything out on their own after a loss,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Empathy. “This collaboration can help to reshape what banking means for families. By combining the reach and resources of a leading financial institution with Empathy’s purpose-built technology and human care, we’re working together to meet people at life’s most difficult moments. In many ways, TD is helping to simplify what’s complicated, while demonstrating that a bank can be both financially smart and deeply human.”

Empathy is available on a complimentary basis for eligible TD Estates clients. The TD Estates team is able to support with financial disbursements, while Empathy offers digital tools and Care Managers. The Empathy platform provides assistance that includes:

Personalized, step‑by‑step Care Plan that adapts to each family’s situation and priorities;

Real‑time human support from trained Care Managers for guidance and hands‑on help;

Benefits and claims support to help families identify and collect what they’re entitled to;

Grief resources, including audio guides, meditations and a private journal.

“Our collaboration with Empathy reflects our ongoing commitment to put people first, not only in moments of financial planning but also during some of life’s most personal and difficult transitions,” said Haniff, TD Bank Group. “It’s about delivering a seamless experience that brings together TD’s financial guidance and innovative technology services with Empathy’s tools to help facilitate the many administrative and challenging steps families face, while supporting them through a difficult time.”

TD is the first bank in Canada to offer Empathy’s services, an innovation born from a successful pilot earlier this year with the TD Enterprise Innovation and Canadian Personal Banking Estates teams. This collaboration with Empathy underscores TD’s focus on putting people first, offering meaningful support when it matters most, and building lasting trust through life’s most difficult moments. This approach to innovation is fostered by TD Invent, a strategic effort across the Bank to power purposeful innovation.