Tim Ament, Senior Vice President, US Sales & Services at Ingram Micro

Tim provided an overview of the current industry landscape, emphasizing the importance of global connections and the insights gained from diverse cultures. He highlighted the necessity of partnerships to tackle market complexities, particularly in light of rapid advancements in AI technology. While discussing Ingram Micro’s efforts to support customers’ AI adoption—likening them to previous cloud initiatives—he stressed that the industry’s accelerating pace requires proactive strategies to capture rapidly emerging opportunities.