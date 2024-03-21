Jim Garrity, Channel Chief of Workspot, provided insights into the company’s innovative approach to virtual desktop deployment, elaborating on the company’s mission to establish a world-class partner program.

He emphasized the exciting opportunities for partners in the hybrid multi-cloud space and highlighted the company’s support for partners in developing marketing programs. The discussion also touched on Workspot’s differentiation from competitors like Amazon Web Services, with Jim emphasizing the advantages of Workspot’s solution and the potential for cost savings.

Check out our past interview with the company in 2022: https://www.e-channelnews.com/workspot-innovates-with-program-for-end-user-computing-partners/