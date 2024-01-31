SoftIron announced new functionality aimed at enterprise, government, and MSP users worldwide. These enhancements allow users to enjoy the same advantages of public cloud in their own on-premises infrastructure.

“Since our initial launch in 2023, SoftIron has seen customer adoption in life sciences, education, manufacturing, and government,” said Jason Van der Schyff, COO at SoftIron. “As early customers push the private cloud envelope, we’ve increased performance in nearly every area.”

World’s First True Private Cloud

76% of enterprises are trying to run private cloud. However, existing solutions fail to deliver the true cloud experience customers are used to with the public cloud. SoftIron’s HyperCloud delivers the world’s first true private cloud with purpose-built infrastructure designed to deliver the same cloud experience enterprises desire, such as:

Ready-to-run. Installing HyperCloud takes a half rack and a half day, after which users enjoy a fully functional private cloud.

Full cloud scalability. HyperCloud can scale as aspects of their cloud independently and without limit. This includes compute, storage, networking, and so on.

Cloud elasticity. HyperCloud nodes can be added or removed at will, and HyperCloud automatically reconfigures and redistributes workloads, storage, etc.

Deploys and manages like a true cloud. HyperCloud supports easy-to-use portals or API-driven “Infrastructure-as-Code” deployment. Customers can make full use of tools like HashiCorp Terraform or SUSE Rancher to maintain their private cloud instantiations.

Multi-tenancy. HyperCloud offers full secure multi-tenancy to ensure that workloads from different tenants (whether within or outside your organization) aren’tvisible to each other.

Upgraded Compute

SoftIron has added powerful new nodes that allow customers to tackle tougher workloads.64-Core/128-Thread AMD EPYC Compute Nodes

NVIDIA-based GPU Intelligence Nodes

Socionext-based ASIC Intelligence Nodes

Upgraded Storage

To allow for smoother and more scalability, SoftIron has broadened its portfolio of storage nodes:

Density (HDD) Storage 48TB, 72TB, 120TB, 144TB, 216TB & 240TB

Performance (SSD) Storage 56TB & 112T

Performance+ (NVMe) Storage 26TB & 52TB

Upgraded Interconnect

SoftIron adds three new interconnect nodes to handle tomorrow’s faster workloads.

1GbE Management Interconnects

25GbE High-Speed Interconnects

100GbE Spline Interconnects