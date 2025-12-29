Natalie Benitah, a former tech leader at Microsoft and HP, shared her transition from the corporate suite to founding Inside Out Impact Group. Her mission is to empower women in technology by blending mindset development with practical coaching on professional presence. During the discussion, Julian highlighted the enduring value of body language and human connection in an automated world, while Natalie reinforced that coaching is a vital tool for both emerging leaders and high-achieving CEOs. Through one-on-one and group sessions, Natalie aims to help women overcome self-doubt and lead with authentic confidence.