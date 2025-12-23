Lakeside Software recently launched SysTrack AI, its new AI reasoning layer built on top of its long-standing SysTrack digital experience platform. The new product leverages SysTrack’s vast endpoint telemetry and adds causal reasoning and natural-language explanations on top of it.

Rob Dobson, VP of Global Channels at Lakeside Software, presented SysTrack AI, which utilizes a causal AI reasoning engine to analyze data and identify the causes of IT issues. This tool integrates with service desk applications to provide actionable insights for IT engineers and supports end users through a Teams app and voice interactions for troubleshooting and ticket escalation. He highlighted the upcoming release of a track AI system that boasts a 90% accuracy rate in ticket resolution, while also addressing data security concerns by assuring compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards to protect user information.

He outlined his vision for Lakeside’s channel strategy, focusing on rebuilding a diverse partner network and launching a new channel program to incentivize collaboration. He emphasized the importance of SysTrack in revealing challenges within user environments, which can enhance partner support for customers.

See our last interview with Lakeside: https://www.e-channelnews.com/ai-automation-accelerated-results-in-employee-experience/