Keepit, a SaaS platform designed for cloud data protection, proudly announces the launch of the Keepit Partner Network, reinforcing its commitment to a “partner first” approach and evolving it into “partner only”. This strategic move is a testament to Keepit’s successful growth trajectory, reflecting its stability, and dedication to empowering partners for unparalleled success.

Noel Grant, VP Sales Americas at Keepit, provided an overview of the company’s features, including control over data centers, immutable infrastructure stack, and predictable pricing model, leading to a discussion on how Keepit’s control over the stack and unique design contribute to predictable pricing and data protection.

In more recent news, the company announced the results attained by organizations leveraging Keepit SaaS data protection: a three-year 163% Return on Investment (ROI), a $821,000 net present value over three years, and a payback period of less than six months. These findings stem from a January 2024 study conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Keepit, which quantifies the impact of Keepit’s SaaS data protection.