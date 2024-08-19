Julian discussed with Claudio Martinelli, Managing Director for Americas at Kaspersky about the challenges faced by Kaspersky in the US market due to political issues. They highlighted the complexities of operating in a politically charged environment and the ongoing efforts to navigate the situation while prioritizing customer protection. Claudio discussed the company’s position in a geopolitical war, emphasizing the impact of restrictions on selling antiviruses in the US while highlighting the continued growth and market share in other regions such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The conversation underscored the critical role of collaboration in addressing cybersecurity challenges, highlighting the global reach of cyber criminals and the need for unified efforts across borders.