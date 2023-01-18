Julian recently chatted with Christina Walker, Global Director of Channel at Blancco to discuss her 2023 channel predictions. Here are some of them:

Despite growing ‘cloudflation’ channel partners will see an increase in cloud-related business opportunities in 2023

“The cloud migration trend will slow somewhat in 2023 due to increased costs, driven by inflation and rising energy bills. However, the undeniable benefits of the cloud, including better uptime, scalability, and wider access to information, still makes it an attractive option for large enterprises. The cloud management segment will continue to provide system integrators and service providers new business opportunities as companies struggle to find IT talent in 2023. The rising price of cloud storage will also lead service providers to focus more on the evaluation and management of the data their customers are storing, weeding out redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data to increase the ROI of their cloud spend.”

Sustainability regulations will peak in 2023, further elevating channel focus on sustainability offerings

“With 2023 poised to be the year of business sustainability regulations, the role of system integrators, MSPs, and the channel partner community overall will evolve to serve a growing and more sophisticated business sustainability market. Partners will become more integrally involved in advising, tracking, and reporting on ESG performance for the purpose of achieving regulatory compliance. Partners are already prioritizing vendors based on sustainability value propositions and that, along with sustainability tracking platforms, are a big part of the future vision for collaborating with technology suppliers.”

Understanding individual needs will be critical for the channel as global recession fears increase

“Increased inflation and higher borrowing costs will see many customers become more risk averse. However, for channel partners and vendors focused on addressing customer priorities there could be an opportunity to turn a seemingly frustrating situation to their advantage. Successful channel partners will home in on more managed services in 2023, tunnelling into more holistic solutions built into an entire policy or platform. There will also be more of a shift towards consultancy offerings, something that poses a financial benefit that prevents the need to make initial long-term hires in an unpredictable economic climate. Channel partners should also recognise that end-point security and sustainability are key areas that customers will not defer from.”

