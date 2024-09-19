IONIX, a leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), recently announced the launch of its new global partner program, designed to accelerate channel-led growth and enhance the overall security posture of enterprises with Attack Surface Management (ASM) solutions. In addition, the company released a Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) portal for effective client security management.

In this interview, Marc Gaffan, CEO of IONIX, presented the company’s new global partner program. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing and mitigating cybersecurity risks efficiently, and Ionix’s approach to considering third-party dependencies in an organization’s external attack surface.