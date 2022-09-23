GroupSense announced it has launched a new Managed Security Services (MSSP)/Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partner program to expand the reach of its digital risk protection solutions around the world.

GroupSense’s digital risk protection solutions continuously monitor for threats and indicators of risk and provide remediation recommendations that extend beyond customers’ protected networks into the deep and dark web, social media, internet attack infrastructure, cybercrime groups and more. This extensive risk coverage provides important new protection and value to MSSP/MDR clients and generates new recurring revenue opportunities for the partners.

“Becoming a GroupSense MSSP partner has been instrumental in helping us to advance and grow our digital risk protection solutions portfolio,” said Marc Becker, managing director of Palladium GmbH. “The ability to strengthen our offerings with external, client-specific cyber threat detection and response capabilities arm our customers with the knowledge they need to proactively defend against ransomware and other cyber threats.”

GroupSense MSSP/MDR and other key partner highlights include:

· New MSSP/MDR partners providing GroupSense services include:

Abacode , a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider (MCCP)

, a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider (MCCP) Cynergistek (a Clearwater Company) , a healthcare industry cybersecurity and compliance company

, a healthcare industry cybersecurity and compliance company Palladium GmbH , a European cybersecurity and risk advisory company

, a European cybersecurity and risk advisory company ProVelocity, a managed service provider serving commercial and government clients

· In addition to MSSP/MDR partners, GroupSense has added a diverse set of partners to its ecosystem of complimentary solutions, such as BreachBits, DNS Sense, GuardYoo and TrustedSec. GroupSense’s offerings combined with its solutions partners’ products enhance and increase the effectiveness of each company’s solutions to better protect clients.

· GroupSense has also grown its value-added reseller (VAR) network to include companies like AddPro, Brookcourt Solutions, I.C.S. and Klavan Security.

“Our goal is to help organizations of all sizes and in all verticals around the world benefit from digital risk protection services by integrating our capabilities into the services they already leverage from existing partners,” said Kelly Milan, chief operating officer and head of alliances at GroupSense. “Broadening our partner program with an emphasis on MSPs/MDRs, as well as the expansion of our global partner footprint, is key to delivering on this mission, while giving these partners an important competitive edge in the type of managed security services they can offer.”

For more information on GroupSense’s partner programs and a full listing of its partners, visit: https://www.groupsense.io/partner-program.

Source: GroupSense