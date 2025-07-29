Kathryn talked about the recent launch of the Channel Marketing Association, aimed at fostering connections among channel marketers and sharing best practices, setting the stage for further discussions about her contributions to the channel marketing community.

She noted that while many channel marketers are experimenting with AI, a significant portion remains unprepared to fully integrate it into their workflows due to daily responsibilities. To address this, she announced the launch of new AI training courses designed to enhance members’ skills and emphasized her commitment to providing practical advice to empower individuals in their careers within the channel community.

Kathryn shared her insights on the impact of AI on the job market, drawing parallels to her experiences during the dot-com bubble and financial collapse. She acknowledged that while AI may displace certain jobs, it also creates new opportunities, particularly in data organization and auditing, stressing the need for human oversight in AI outputs.

Kathryn also announced her new book, “AI for Channel Sellers,” and the availability of certifications to help professionals navigate these changes.