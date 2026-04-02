As the founder of Trilogiam and a seasoned vCISO with 30 years of experience in the IT industry, Jacques is dedicated to helping businesses mitigate the risks of cyberattacks. His expertise aids in preventing financial loss, minimizing impacts on productivity, and protecting the organization’s reputation. By offering outsourced vCISO services, he enables businesses to save costs while empowering MSPs to achieve more without the burden of high human resource expenses.

At ChannelNEXT, Jacques will address compliance issues, exploring whether it’s merely an administrative cost or a strategic lever. His core message emphasizes that the true value of compliance is not found in the certificate itself, but in the discipline, structure, and operational maturity it fosters. The critical question organizations should consider is not “Are we certified?” but rather “Are we prepared when challenges arise?” Jacques is positioned to assist MSPs in outsourcing their compliance workload, thereby reducing risks, or guiding them in managing compliance independently.

Jacques will also be on several cybersecurity panel discussions to offer his insights into cyber, compliance etc.

Learn More of Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/