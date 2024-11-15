Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced Mike Loncar as President of HPE Canada, effective today, where he will lead the account teams and serve the customer and partner base in Canada and provide focus and direction for the local team members. Loncar will retain his current role as Senior Director, HPE Enterprise & Compute Sales North America as well, aligning closely with HPE North America Sales organization.

Loncar brings over 20 years of technology sales experience to the expanded role from helping customers on their hybrid cloud transformation journey to designing and executing Go-To-Market strategies across HPE’s portfolio of solutions. He first began his career at HPE in 2001 and has since built and led high-performing teams in both the United States and Canada.

Mike Hilton, previous Managing Director of HPE Canada, has announced his retirement effective January 2025.