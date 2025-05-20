Guest: Gabriela Embon, Relationship Coach

Gabriela emphasized the importance of perceiving marriage as an ongoing effort rather than a one-time event, advocating for the same level of commitment in relationships as individuals apply to their careers. She introduced her book, “Becoming a Power Couple,” which details four essential pillars designed to help couples achieve harmony in both their personal and professional lives. Drawing from her extensive experience, including a 27-year marriage and 15 years of working with couples, Gabriela aims to offer practical strategies for fostering fulfilling relationships.

Meet her at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.