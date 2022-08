Matt Lee is currently the cyber security officer at PAX8 but before that, he was an MSSP that grew to over 170 people. He knows how to grow a cybersecurity MSP from inside out. He will be in a fireside chat on stage with Julian Lee, Publisher of eChannelNEWS to discuss the pain points of MSPs and how they can scale profitable managed services around cybersecurity. Get the inside scoop on how to do cybersecurity right. Register to attend here