Speakers: Ori Bendet VP of Product Management at Checkmarx and Itamar Golan, CEO at Prompt Security.

As a new crop of AI-related threats emerges from the rapid adoption of generative AI I tools within application development, companies face challenges and risks associated with the adoption of AI, including data leakage and the need to manage AI in a way that does not compromise security.

Ori and Itamar discussed the complexities of AI security and code leakage, emphasizing the need for robust protection measures. They also touched upon the potential risks associated with AI-generated code and the importance of implementing policies to mitigate these risks.

Listen to this podcast to learn more about how the partnership between the two companies is addressing two areas of risk arising from the use of GenAI tools that are already in widespread use by development teams.

