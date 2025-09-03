Guest: CJ Johnson, Cybersecurity and Compliance Strategist, Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA), a non-profit, vendor-neutral membership community for the worldwide IT channel.

CJ talked about compliance and cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He highlighted the critical need for MSPs to understand compliance, noting the absence of specific regulations in North America and urging proactive measures to avoid future costs associated with mandatory regulations.

Additionally, he addressed the significance of cybersecurity insurance, pointing out that many clients lack awareness of their coverage details, which can complicate claims. He emphasized that insurance should complement, not replace, robust cybersecurity practices and encouraged MSPs to participate in cybersecurity programs to strengthen their security posture and mitigate risks.

