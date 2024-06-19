Interview with Miguel Caron, Technical Channel Manager of AvePoint.

Miguel discussed the company’s shift from on-premises solutions to cloud-based offerings, with a focus on their expertise in protecting information within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. He provided a historical overview of AvePoint’s evolution, from developing backup systems for on-premises servers to their current emphasis on cloud-based solutions. Miguel also shared insights from their participation at the IT Cloud Altitude event in Montreal, highlighting the importance of offering services in French-speaking regions and the potential for MSPs to expand their market by partnering with AvePoint.

Find out more at www.avepoint.com