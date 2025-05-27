Stephen Nichols, Country Manager, Canada, Acronis

Stephen Nichols, the new country lead for Acronis, outlined his hiring strategy for the Canadian channel, emphasizing the need for bilingual resources in Quebec to effectively cater to the local market’s specific needs. He stressed the importance of advocating for partners, ensuring their input in product discussions and business operations. He also reaffirmed the existing robust channel strategy, which focuses on nurturing relationships with distributors to support partner growth.

See more from Acronis here.