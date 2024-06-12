Interview with George Smith, Head of Community & Strategic Partnerships at Augmentt.

Augmentt proudly announces Autopilot Alerts allowing MSPs to remediate security breaches with 1-click. This enhancement is the next evolution of the Autopilot program designed to help MSPs streamline Microsoft managed security.

When it comes to dealing with security breaches the thing MSPs need most is speed. Technicians need to be able to investigate, understand and resolve issues quickly. Augmentt Autopilot Alerts helps them do just that. With Augmentt you can now receive a real-time security notification and navigate to the exact alert page for the correct tenant receiving full context of the issue so you can quickly lock things down with a single click.

Augmentt is dedicated to streamlining Microsoft Security for MSPs, offering practical solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses relying on Microsoft ecosystems. Users can expect improved efficiency, heightened security, and a more seamless experience as they navigate the digital security landscape. To learn more about these exciting new features, visit www.augmentt.com.

About Augmentt:

Augmentt is a centralized SaaS security platform built for MSPs to deliver scalable managed security services for Microsoft and cloud apps. Our multi-tenant platform gives you visibility across all your end-users to easily audit, protect and detect security threats for a holistic approach to cyber security.

