Boone Quesnel, VP of Business Development and Alliances at Apono, a cloud access management company, highlighted the company’s just-in-time identity access approach, which can decrease breaches by over 94%. He shared insights from his professional journey, detailing his transition from sales to roles centered on customer success and partner alliances, including his experiences at ServiceNow and Rubrik. He elaborated on Apono’s patented connector technology that operates within customers’ cloud environments, facilitating dynamic permissioning and automatic discovery of new environments, while integrating with tools like ServiceNow and Slack to meet the needs of both DevOps and security teams.