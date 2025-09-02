Guest: Matthew Koenig, VP Channel Sales, Nodeware, a continuous vulnerability management platform that helps businesses, particularly managed service providers (MSPs), identify and remediate cybersecurity risks.

Matthew talked about Nodeware’s approach to continuous vulnerability management, highlighting the company’s significant growth of 80% over three years and the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures. He detailed how Nodeware offers clients real-time vulnerability information and remediation links, facilitating prompt issue resolution. He emphasized the ease of integrating their solution into an MSP’s existing security stack, which can be accomplished in just 30 minutes.

