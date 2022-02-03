Service Leadership the premier, data-driven managed services provider (MSP) benchmarking and best practices firm and a ConnectWise solution, announced an expanded partnership with Sea-Level Operations, a leading education firm that provides world-class coaching, education, and resources, and a Pax8 company, to offer Service Leadership-certified business coaching to help ConnectWise partners mature and grow their businesses.

Under the agreement, Sea-Level will offer its clients an elevated consulting offering called Value Creation Coaching (VCC) to enable clients to reach their value creation goal more quickly and with less risk. VCC adds two additional Service Leadership products to Sea-Level’s toolkit: the Service Leadership Index® (S-L Index™) Service Executive Quarterly Benchmark Report Book™ (SE QBRB™), and the Operational Maturity Level™ diagnostic and acceleration tool, SLIQ™.

With VCC, Sea-Level becomes the first Service Leadership-certified coaching firm in the industry. Service Leadership strategically selected Sea-Level as its first certified MSP industry consultant due to its long relationship and desire to deliver the premium VCC service to clients. For Sea-Level, the extended agreement strengthens its ability to deliver value and results for MSP firms. The partnership also provides Sea-Level’s consulting staff the opportunity to enhance their professional skills to drive more significant outcomes for clients.

This step also marks the launch of Service Leadership’s certification program for MSP industry consultants, coaches, and peer group operators. Already the most broadly used Solution Provider benchmarking and best practices toolset in the industry, Service Leadership now offers industry experts worldwide the ability to enhance and differentiate its value propositions and scale its client or membership base more quickly and safely. Those interested can contact Service leadership at [email protected] or find out more at www.service-leadership.com/solution-providers/certified-coaching.

“Sea-Level Operations is the largest MSP consulting company in the industry, which has been greatly enhanced by the five-year partnership with Sea-Level leveraging our S-L Index Owner Quarterly Benchmark Report Book” said Paul Dippell, founder and former CEO at Service Leadership, Inc, and vice president of ecosystem evangelism at ConnectWise. “We are excited to extend the partnership for another five years, adding the SE QBRB and SLIQ. Rex Frank and his team have a remarkable track record of helping their MSP clients achieve successful growth, becoming the industry’s largest consulting firm as a result.”

“Our partnership with Service Leadership and their innovative tools have helped our clients grow and mature their businesses,” said Rex Frank, founder at Sea-Level Operations and vice president of Pax8 Academy. “As the industry evolves, incorporating new and advanced solutions into our offerings will increase the value we provide. We are excited to continue partnering with Service Leadership to provide our services, including the VCC program, continuing to drive MSP growth.”