We recently had a chat with Manoj Nair , General Manager at Metallic , a Commvault Venture

He predicts data protection solutions will expand their role in the battle against Ransomware. As ransomware attacks increase in both number and sophistication, expect data protection solutions in 2022 to integrate more AI-powered cyberattack monitoring capabilities into their solutions, enabling IT teams to use them as another set of eyes on their data in their ongoing battle against cybercriminals.